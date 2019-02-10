Home

Lena B. Davis, 101 passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019. She was the widow of Kenneth Davis. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Marie Goines (William), Barbara Davis, and Dr. Jean Smith; her sons, Paul Davis and Vincent Davis; her grandchildren, Lawrence Davis (Sonya), Gene Joes (Brenda), Montez Davis (Kim) and Tori Davis as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The Home Going Service will be held at The Bank Street Memorial Baptist Church, 7036 Chesapeake Blvd., Norfolk, VA on Saturday, February 16 at 11am. Visitation will be held at Graves Funeral Home on Friday, February 15 from 1pm to 6pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019
