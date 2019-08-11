The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Bias
Lena M. Bias

Lena M. Bias Obituary
Lena M. Bias, born October 27, 1930, who was a lifelong resident of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully at her daughterâ€™s home in Camden, NC, on August 9, 2019. Lena was the widow of Kenneth G. Bias. She is survived by her two sons; James A. Bias (Hannah), Robert G. Bias (Janice), daughter Linda A. Taylor, grandchildren Connie, Selina, Randy (Sissy), Chris (Rory), Paige (David), and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019
