Lena Saunders Howell of the 3700 block of Amherst Street passed away peacefully in her home in the early morning of January 17, 2020.
Mrs. Howell was born Lena Emma Saunders in Norfolk, VA on April 15, 1932 to the late Joseph Saunders and Ruth Evelyn Dixon. She was the widow of Garland A. Howell. She was a graduate of Maury High School, and retired from the Commonwealth of Virginia as a medical records clerk for The Norfolk Health Department.
Besides her husband and parents, she is predeceased by two sisters Judy Saunders Clark, Helen Saunders Davis, her brother Michael Saunders, and her aunts Anna Saunders Shea, and Marian Saunders Levinson.
She is survived by her loving son Keith; her sister-in-law Polly Saunders; nieces Valerie Davis, Michelle Saunders Smith (Rod), Deborah Saunders Font (Patrick), Jennifer Bocanegra (Julio), Christina Clark, and Carol Ann Zoccola (Danny); nephews Dave Davis, Andy Davis, Steve Lafave (Melinda), Chuck Smith (Carla), Don Smith (Judy), and many great nieces and great nephews.
The family will receive friends at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive Virginia Beach, VA. on Tuesday January 21 2020 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
A celebration of Mrs. Howells life will be on Wednesday January 22 2020 at 11AM at the funeral home.
Donations in Mrs. Howells' memory can be given to The Joy Fund or Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia.
The Howell family would like to thank all of the staff at Province Place of DePaul, Intrepid Hospice and Bright Star Home Care Services for their kindness and compassion in Mrs. Howell's care. The family would like to recognize Ms. Freda Pierce, Ms. Bernadine Rodgers, Ms. LaToya Williams, Ms. Patricia Fitchett, Ms. Connie Dorman, and Ms. Turina Benns for the quality care, kindness, and compassion they gave Mrs. Howell at her home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020