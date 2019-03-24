The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Anthony

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leo Anthony Obituary
Leo Anthony, 79, of Virginia Beach, VA died on March 21, 2019. Leo was born in the Bronx, NY to the late Peter and Mary Anthony. Leo was the first ODU All-American and the first member of the ODU Sports Hall of Fame class of 1980. Leo was a longstanding coach and teacher throughout Hampton Roads at Granby, Norfolk Academy, Maury, Princess Anne and First Colonial. Leo posted more than 1,000 career victories as a high school basketball and golf coach. He was a member of the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame and the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame. Leo had a love for ODU Menâ€™s Basketball where his retired #5 jersey hangs in the rafters today. Leo leaves behind a legacy in the Hampton Roads Sports World. Leo was a dedicated father and grandfather. He is survived by his children Greg (Renee) Anthony, Michael (Cara) Anthony, Cassie (David) Smith. His grandchildren Nikolas, Alexis and Nicole Anthony; Nikos and Cate Anthony; Jaden and Haley Gibson and Bryce and Brayden Smith. He leaves behind his brothers Tony (Marika) Anthony, Photi Anthony. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends Wednesday March 27th from 5-7pm at HD Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd. VBVA 23454. A service will be held Sunday March 31st at 1:30pm at London Bridge Baptist Church 2460 Potters Rd VBVA 23454. In Lieu of Flowers please donate in Leo Anthonyâ€™s name to ODU Menâ€™s Basketball at 757-683-6963 or to The at . online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now