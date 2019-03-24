Leo Anthony, 79, of Virginia Beach, VA died on March 21, 2019. Leo was born in the Bronx, NY to the late Peter and Mary Anthony. Leo was the first ODU All-American and the first member of the ODU Sports Hall of Fame class of 1980. Leo was a longstanding coach and teacher throughout Hampton Roads at Granby, Norfolk Academy, Maury, Princess Anne and First Colonial. Leo posted more than 1,000 career victories as a high school basketball and golf coach. He was a member of the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame and the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame. Leo had a love for ODU Menâ€™s Basketball where his retired #5 jersey hangs in the rafters today. Leo leaves behind a legacy in the Hampton Roads Sports World. Leo was a dedicated father and grandfather. He is survived by his children Greg (Renee) Anthony, Michael (Cara) Anthony, Cassie (David) Smith. His grandchildren Nikolas, Alexis and Nicole Anthony; Nikos and Cate Anthony; Jaden and Haley Gibson and Bryce and Brayden Smith. He leaves behind his brothers Tony (Marika) Anthony, Photi Anthony. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends Wednesday March 27th from 5-7pm at HD Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd. VBVA 23454. A service will be held Sunday March 31st at 1:30pm at London Bridge Baptist Church 2460 Potters Rd VBVA 23454. In Lieu of Flowers please donate in Leo Anthonyâ€™s name to ODU Menâ€™s Basketball at 757-683-6963 or to The at . online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary