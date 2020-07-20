Leo Anthony Ferrari, 75, departed his earthly life and peacefully entered into his eternal life with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, 18, 2020 at his home in Virginia Beach, VA surrounded by his loving family after several months of illness. Leo was born in Norfolk, VA on May 22, 1945 to Anthony A. Ferrari and Elizabeth Noona Ferrari. He attended Maury High School and was a graduate of Princess Anne High School, Virginia Beach, Class of 1963. He then graduated from Hick's Beauty Academy and entered into a lifelong career in hairdressing. He had been a successful owner of hair salons: Mr. Derby & Mr. Leo, Hop-A-Long Scissors, Trend Setters, and Ferraris Ltd. He ended his career at Designer Stylists Salon as an independent operator. His greatest success was loving and serving his family well.
Leo was predeceased by his parents and his eldest daughter, Gina Louise Ferrari Parker. He is survived by his loving wife, Deanna Ferrari; daughters, Jody Ferrari-Kuehn (Ned) and Toni Ferrari; grandchildren, Cory and Cari Parker, Bryce and Bailey Kuehn, Caitlyn and Connor Thornton; great-grandchildren, Clayton, Colton, Kora, Aurora, and Sage; sister, Lea Ferrari; son-in-law; Craig Parker; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Shipley Shaw and Shirley Nelson (Ronald).
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach. We ask that those in attending observe COVID social distancing and respectfully wear masks. His funeral service will be private and he will be later interred in Rosewood-Kellum Memorial Park. Please visit his webpage at: www.kellumfuneralhome.com
