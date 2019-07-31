|
|
Leo Randolph Norton 67 died July 14, 2019 at The Villages Hospital, The Villages, Fl. He was born in Norfolk on January 01, 1952. He is pre-deased by his father David J. Norton, SR., and younger brother Rev. Ron Norton.
Randy had a 22 year career at Highs Ice Cream as Production Manager and later VP Production. After the closing of Highs stores he finished his career as manager in the grocery and restaurant business.
While in Virginia Beach he attended First Baptist Church Kempsville. Randy was a lifetime Redskins fan, waiting 27 years for season tickets, loved organizing fishing and lunch trips from Dockside, helping to raise funds for The Williamsburg Humane Society, cooking and music.
After retiring four years ago to Florida, he loved excursions to Sanibel Island, St Augustine, cruising and cutting out mermaids for his wife.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife , Debra of 48 years, his daughters Tracy Bellamy (Jim), Leslie Haynes (Dexter), his beloved grandchildren, Noah Haynes and Grace Bellamy, Virginia Beach and his cat, Stella, mother Opal Norton, siblings Brenda Carlo, Dave Norton (Pam), Diane Norton, Joyce Liddle and many nieces and nephews, Virginia Beach.
Papa we will miss your humor until we all meet again in the "bed o' butter".
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date in Virginia Beach.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019