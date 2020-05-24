Leo Samuel Simon
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo S. Simon passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 14, 2020 after a short illness. Leo was born November 17, 1927 in Norfolk, VA to the late Sol Simon and Dora Chadwick Simon and spent most of his life in the Hampton Roads region.

Leo is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gloria Flax Simon of Virginia Beach; sons, Stephen C. Simon and wife, Carol of Bettendorf, IA; son, Paul S. Simon and wife, Lisa of Markham, VA; grandchildren Stephen Michael of Bettendorf, IA, Ashley Cerritelli and husband Steven of Denver, CO, Jennifer Simon of Bettendorf, IA, Justin Simon of Fairfax, VA and Emily Simon of McLean, VA and one great grandchild, Samantha Clemens.

Leo graduated from Newport News High School in 1944 and went on to spend 2 years in the Navy during WWII. He spent 70 years of his career in private industry for Fines Mens Shops and lastly, in the civil service working for the Navy Exchange (Nexcom) in Virginia Beach.

A private service will be held in the future at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk officiated by Rabbi Rosalin Mandelberg of Ohef Sholom Temple. Funeral arrangements are being provided by HD Oliver Funeral Apts of Va. Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Leo Simon's name. online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved