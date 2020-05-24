Leo S. Simon passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 14, 2020 after a short illness. Leo was born November 17, 1927 in Norfolk, VA to the late Sol Simon and Dora Chadwick Simon and spent most of his life in the Hampton Roads region.
Leo is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gloria Flax Simon of Virginia Beach; sons, Stephen C. Simon and wife, Carol of Bettendorf, IA; son, Paul S. Simon and wife, Lisa of Markham, VA; grandchildren Stephen Michael of Bettendorf, IA, Ashley Cerritelli and husband Steven of Denver, CO, Jennifer Simon of Bettendorf, IA, Justin Simon of Fairfax, VA and Emily Simon of McLean, VA and one great grandchild, Samantha Clemens.
Leo graduated from Newport News High School in 1944 and went on to spend 2 years in the Navy during WWII. He spent 70 years of his career in private industry for Fines Mens Shops and lastly, in the civil service working for the Navy Exchange (Nexcom) in Virginia Beach.
A private service will be held in the future at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk officiated by Rabbi Rosalin Mandelberg of Ohef Sholom Temple. Funeral arrangements are being provided by HD Oliver Funeral Apts of Va. Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Leo Simon's name. online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.