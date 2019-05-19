The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Leo Tipton Kilpatrick Obituary
SUFFOLK- Leo Kilpatrick, 74, went to be with our Lord May 15, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, he was predeceased by his parents, Leo Jackson and Irene Moyer Kilpatrick; and a brother, Wade Kilpatrick. He was a Deacon at Western Branch Baptist Church. He had a passion for fishing and hunting but more than anything he loved his children and grandchildren. Leo is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sue Kilpatrick; three daughters, Melody Parris (John), Lisa Kilpatrick, Keri Eddins (Mike); two brothers, Bobby Kilpatrick (Sissy), Larry Kilpatrick (Donna). Also, left to cherish his memory are six grandchildren, Ashley Carroll (Will), D.J. Kilpatrick (FiancÃ© Chelsey), Kaitlyn Christenbury, Dylan Parris, Jared Parris and Michael Eddins; three great-grandchildren, Jackson Carroll, Camden Carroll and Riley Christenbury. He will also be sadly missed by many other family members and friends. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, at 3 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive family and friends at the funeral home an hour before the service. Burial will be in Hinton, West Virginia. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019
