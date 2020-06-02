ATC Leo Wilson Schmidt, Jr. (January 12, 1948 - May 25, 2020)
After a long battle with numerous medical challenges, ATC Schmidt died of heart failure in Virginia Beach, VA with his wife Pamela by his side. He was born in Morristown, NJ to Leo Wilson and Louise Beatrice Schmidt and had six siblings - Warren, Fredrick, Joseph, Gary, Darleen and Kevin. He grew up in Mendham, NJ and attended West Morris Regional High School where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Pamela Husni, on August 12, 1967. Leo joined the Navy and spent four years as an ADJ (Jet Mechanic). He and his family then moved to Edmond, OK where he worked as a motorcycle mechanic before rejoining the Navy in 1976 and retrained as an avionic technician. Leo was then stationed in Virginia where he served aboard aircraft carriers and saw the world. He was aboard the USS Nimitz when a plane crashed on the flight deck and was among the sailors who fought the fire to save the ship. Leo retired from the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer.
Following his career in the Navy, Leo turned his hobby as a car mechanic into a paying job and became a mechanic for the City of Chesapeake until he retired once again.
Leo's first love was his children and grandchildren. When he was down, they were the ones who brought light and joy back into his life. Leo's second love was riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed restoring old cars, playing with his birds, cats and his miniature Aussie.
Leo and Pamela had two sons, Leo Charles Schmidt and Sean Saleem Schmidt (Sherry). He was the Opa to six grandchildren; Shannon, Cassaundra, Sean II, Alexis, Shania, Shane, and ten great grandchildren; Annelise Marie, Faith Elizabeth, Vickram Bhavin, Grace Denali, Paislee Nicole, Eliza Alicia, Ravi Danny, William James III, Melody Joy, Nathaniel Leo Parker, with two more on the way. Leo was predeceased by his parents and his brother Fredrick. He was close to his wife's extended family and will be missed by many brother/sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
The family wants to thank the wonderful and skilled doctors, nurses, physical therapists and dialysis center staff. For every problem, they found a solution until there were no more options. All noted that even with all his medical problems, LEO kept his sense of humor, as warped as it was.
In leu of flowers please make a donation to the Virginia Beach Plaza Volunteer Rescue Squad. www.helpplaza.org
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 2, 2020.