Leocadio "Leo" Valentine, 84, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away September 7, 2019.
Born in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Leocadio and Antonia ValentÃn. He served honorably in the United States Navy and retired as a Technical Writer from Grumman Aerospace.
Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Carol A. Valentine; two sons, Dean M. Valentine and his wife, Marie, of Freemont, CA and Steven J. Valentine and his wife, Jessica, of Virginia Beach; two daughters, Debra L. Brzozinski and her husband, Bradley, of Blue Point, NY and Pamela J. Valentine of Virginia Beach; eight grandchildren, Justin, Jack, Jenna, Jordan, Tyler, Kristin, Amy, and Jessie; and a sister, Virginia Vizcarrondo of Toms River, NJ; and niece, Joann Binette of Alexandria, VA.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 3 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 4 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 9, 2019