Suffolk - Leola Aurora Glenn, 95, passed away peacefully in her home on March 12, 2019. Leola was born in Nansemond County (Suffolk), Virginia on September 15, 1923. After spending most of her life in Durham, North Carolina, she retired to the family farm. She was the oldest of eight children born to the late Russell Bennett Glenn and Mary Agnes Scully Glenn.Leola was a 1942 graduate of Chuckatuck High School, attended James Madison College, and received her B.S.N. from the Medical College of Virginia in 1946. Upon graduation from MCV she was accepted into the Anesthesiology program at Duke University, despite being told by many she would never be selected for admission because she was too young and a female. By the 1950s, and after further advancement in degrees, she was employed by Duke Medical Canter as an anesthesiologist. Leola became an instructor in the Duke School of Anesthesia and remained in that position until retirement. She was a pioneer for women of her time. Devoting her life to medicine, she continued to return her childhood home where she loved being involved in the daily life on the farm. She was an accomplished ballroom dancer.Leola is predeceased by six siblings. Jocelyn Oâ€™bannon , Monica Glenn, Dr. Rollin Glenn, Fleet Glenn, Tosca Minichan, and Lt. Colonel Hugo Glenn. She is survived by a sister, Patricia G. Johnson of Houston, Texas; sisters-in-law Betty Glenn of Old Town, Maine; Doris Glenn and Helen Glenn of Suffolk; and a brother-in-law, Dr. David Minichan of Roanoke, as well as fourteen nieces and nephews and thirteen great nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank caretakers Teresa Bane, Marlana West, Carol Martinez, Linda Shineberg, Margie Bass, Jeannie Jernee, as well as other Home Instead employees who aided Leola in her comfort.A funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Western Branch Cemetery, Old Myrtle Road in Suffolk, Virginia with the Reverend James H. Hyatt, Jr. officiating. www.wrightfuneralhome.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary