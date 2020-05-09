Leon Christopher Bailey, 87, passed April 30, 2020. He was the son of the late Ernest L. Bailey and Dora S. Bailey. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Catherine L. Bailey; children Joseph A. Bailey, Veronica Montgomery (Scott) of WI, MaryAnn Almay of VA, Sonia Lewis Parham (Lionel) of VA, Madlyn Martin of PA, Brenda Hudson of NJ, Willie J. Martin (Sonya) of PA, Kenneth Martin of PA and Shawn Martin of CA; one sister Ernestine Bowie of NC, 1 cousin like a brother Ernest L. Bailey and a host of other family and friends. A viewing will be held at Metropolitan Funeral Service Granby Chapel Sat. May 9th 10am-1pm with a private service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, plants are welcome. Condolences can be offered and live stream of the service at metropolitanfuneralservice.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 9, 2020.