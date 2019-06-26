|
Leon Elvoid Hamlett, Jr. of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Annie Hamlett, two sons, Derek Hamlett, Breon Hamlett (Nyah) and one daughter Shanae McClanahan (Alexander) one brother Roselle Hamlett, one sister Rene Hamlett (Aron), six grandchildren, one great- grandchild, host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held June 27, 2019 at 11:00am at Calvary Revival Church, 5833 Popular Hall Drive, Norfolk, VA. 23502.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 26 to June 27, 2019