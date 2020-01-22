|
ENCM (SW) Leon F. Voegel, Jr., USN (Ret.), 76, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on January 17, 2020.
Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Leon F. Voegel, Sr., and Ruby Beatrice Owens Voegel. He retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer after serving 30 years in the U. S. Navy and three tours in Vietnam.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife and children.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020