Leon L. Oliver, Jr.
Leon L. Oliver, Jr., 84, went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marjory N. Oliver; brothers, Jerome Oliver (Jean), Alfred Oliver, and Donald Oliver (Barbara); children, Karen Hall, Kevin Oliver, Kristin Bell (Eric); grandchildren, Maya Hall, Rahsaan Hall, Jasmyn Pierce, Joshua Pierce, Justin Pierce; and great-granddaughter Malia Hall.
A public viewing will be held at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, Virginia on June 17th from 2:00 p.m â€" 6 p.m. A wake will be held from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 6510 N. Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA. on June 18th at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk, VA.
