Services
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Wake
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
6510 N. Military Hwy
Norfolk, VA
Leon L. Oliver Jr. Obituary

