1/
Leon T. Bell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon T. Bell, 73, of Portsmouth, VA, passed away into the arms of the Lord on Nov. 23, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, James "Courtney" and Mable Bell; his eldest brother, James C. Bell, Jr.; and his sister, Patricia Harrell.

He is survived by his loving siblings, Thomas and JoAnne Bell of Chesapeake, VA, and Cheryl Bell of Portsmouth, VA; and his nine nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his classmate and lifelong friend, Charles "Lee" Warren whom he could always rely upon, even in his final days.

Leon was a faithful member of the Biltmore Baptist Church. He was a welder by trade and worked as the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Leon was an avid golfer, skillful pool player and loved the outdoors. Leon will be remembered for his abundant kindness and love of taking care of others, especially his Mother, whom he adored.

Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.snellingsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snellings Funeral Homes Churchland Chapel
5815 High St W
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-9101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved