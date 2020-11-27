Leon T. Bell, 73, of Portsmouth, VA, passed away into the arms of the Lord on Nov. 23, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, James "Courtney" and Mable Bell; his eldest brother, James C. Bell, Jr.; and his sister, Patricia Harrell.He is survived by his loving siblings, Thomas and JoAnne Bell of Chesapeake, VA, and Cheryl Bell of Portsmouth, VA; and his nine nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his classmate and lifelong friend, Charles "Lee" Warren whom he could always rely upon, even in his final days.Leon was a faithful member of the Biltmore Baptist Church. He was a welder by trade and worked as the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Leon was an avid golfer, skillful pool player and loved the outdoors. Leon will be remembered for his abundant kindness and love of taking care of others, especially his Mother, whom he adored.Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at: