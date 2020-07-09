1/1
Leona Alcox Vinson
1930 - 2020
Leona (Nonie) B. Vinson, 90 years young, has gone to be with the Lord. She passed through the Gates of Heaven on July 3, 2020 and was met by Jesus Christ and her husband, James M. Vinson. She was born, March 6, 1930 in Norfolk, Virginia, where she graduated from Maury High School. She followed her husband Jim, while in the Navy until his enlistment ended in 1954. They lived in San Diego, CA until 1963, when they moved back to Virginia to be with their families. They settled down in Virginia Beach, in the Acredale neighborhood. where she lived until her passing. She and her husband, Jim, were active members of Kempsville Baptist Church for over 60 years. She had many jobs including teaching kindergarten with her best friend, Doris. They were known for their cake baking in the church and decided to open a catering company that they owned for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Lynn Vinson, who has taken care of her for many years; son, James Craig Vinson and wife, Loren R. Vinson; 3 grandchildren, Matthew C. Vinson, Kelli M. Vinson, Joshua R. Vinson and wife, Maria; and great-grandchild, Diego N. Vinson.

A viewing will be on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 9 a.m. Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home located at 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A graveside service will follow at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in the name of Leona B. Vinson. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
09:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
JUL
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
