The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Granby St
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Rose Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona Rose Roberts Obituary
Leona Rose Roberts passed away peacefully in Boynton Beach, FL, on September 15, 2019 at the age of 98. Born in Portland, ME, Leona heeded the call to help in the war effort and joined the 3,700 women of Maine who built the Liberty ships during WWII, producing a ship off the line every 47 days. These ships produced the "Rosie the Riveters" and "Wendy the Welders" that could build ships faster than our enemies could sink them and provided major supply chains to our troops.

After the war, Leona and her naval husband Bill ended up in Norfolk, VA, where she raised her family and became an active member of the Jewish Veterans Auxiliary at the Commodore Levy Chapel on the Norfolk Naval Base. Once a month she would prepare the Oneg Shabbats for the Sabbath services and would make sure there was enough food and sweets for the servicemen and women who attended services to sneak some back to their ships and barracks afterwards. Leona loved opera, theatre, concerts, anything musical, especially when her violinist husband played with other talented members of her close-knit family. She volunteered at Beth Sholom Home, was beating women half her age at Mahjong well into her 80's and enjoyed competitive Rummy-Q with her son and daughters right up to her last days of hospice care. Leona always viewed as special those days when her children picked her up and took her to a casino, where she found a favorite slot machine to sit at and enjoyed a great lunch of her favorite foods.

Leona was predeceased by her parents, Bessie and Benjamin Edison, sister Eleanor Taft and husband of 46 years, William S Roberts. She was surrounded by her loving children: Diane Roberts, Jerry Roberts, Esther Roberts Kline and husband Andy Kline, sister-in-law Andrea Kline, who Leona loved as her friend as well as "private family nurse" and Ron Lovell.

She is also survived by her sister Estelle Fineman, Daughter-in-law Jacalyn Roberts (Jerry), grandsons Brandon Roberts, Travis Roberts and wife Beth, great grandchildren Chloe, Bryce, and Shawn, step grandsons Jeffrey, Eric and Danny Kline, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services conducted by Rabbi Rosalin Mandelberg and Cantor Jennifer Rueben will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Granby St, Norfolk VA on Friday, September 20th at 2PM.

H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now