Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
New Creation Church
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Dinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Dinger


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Dinger Obituary
Leonard Abraham Dinger of Virginia Beach, died on February 12, 2020. He was born October 4, 1934, and raised in Philadelphia, PA. He joined the US Navy and after completion of his service, he made Virginia his home. Len, as he was called by his wife and friends, was a member of the New Creation Church. He has been retired as the Superintendent of the Electronics Department in the Norfolk Naval Ship Yard, where he worked for 30 years. After retirement he continued to work, as he so loved to do, in a variety of capacities. It seemed his most rewarding jobs, though, were the ones that he was never paid for, but in the service of others.

Len is survived by his wife, Charlene "Joy" Dinger of 15 years; four children, Sherry Lewis of Virginia Beach, Denise Newsome of Texas, Deidre Lopresti and her husband, Michael, of Brunswick County, VA, and Leonard A. Dinger, and his wife, Karen, of Virginia Beach, and his daughter-in-law, Susie Dinger of Norfolk. Len is also survived by his grandchildren: Amber, Joey, Brittany, Nikki, Janet, Jeff, and Andrew, and an additional 9 great-grandchildren. Len also is survived by his bonus family members, David, Eric, Dakota, and Charles. He is pre-deceased by his previous wife, Dee Dinger, his brother Skip Dinger, and his son, Denis Dinger.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at New Creation Church in Virginia Beach by Rev. Mark Ackerman, at 1:00pm. The family will host friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the memorial service.

Memorial Donations may be made to New Creation Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -