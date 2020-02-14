|
|
Leonard Abraham Dinger of Virginia Beach, died on February 12, 2020. He was born October 4, 1934, and raised in Philadelphia, PA. He joined the US Navy and after completion of his service, he made Virginia his home. Len, as he was called by his wife and friends, was a member of the New Creation Church. He has been retired as the Superintendent of the Electronics Department in the Norfolk Naval Ship Yard, where he worked for 30 years. After retirement he continued to work, as he so loved to do, in a variety of capacities. It seemed his most rewarding jobs, though, were the ones that he was never paid for, but in the service of others.
Len is survived by his wife, Charlene "Joy" Dinger of 15 years; four children, Sherry Lewis of Virginia Beach, Denise Newsome of Texas, Deidre Lopresti and her husband, Michael, of Brunswick County, VA, and Leonard A. Dinger, and his wife, Karen, of Virginia Beach, and his daughter-in-law, Susie Dinger of Norfolk. Len is also survived by his grandchildren: Amber, Joey, Brittany, Nikki, Janet, Jeff, and Andrew, and an additional 9 great-grandchildren. Len also is survived by his bonus family members, David, Eric, Dakota, and Charles. He is pre-deceased by his previous wife, Dee Dinger, his brother Skip Dinger, and his son, Denis Dinger.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at New Creation Church in Virginia Beach by Rev. Mark Ackerman, at 1:00pm. The family will host friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the memorial service.
Memorial Donations may be made to New Creation Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 14, 2020