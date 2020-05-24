Leonard Fletcher "Butch" Waller
Leonard Fletcher "Butch" Waller, 75, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, VA to the late Charlie and Nettie Taylor Waller. He was also predeceased by his sister, Shirley Watley and her husband Paul; grandson, Jakob Waller. Butch was the long-time owner and operator of Waller's Garage which had served the Chesapeake community since its opening in 1919. He was a skilled woodworker and even served as a paramedic in his early years.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Tammy Crook and her husband Roger; son, Leonard S. "Butch" Waller and his fiancÃ© April and her daughter; grandchildren, Zachary, Chase and Evan Gutierrez; numerous nephews, extended family members, dear friends and longtime customers.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
