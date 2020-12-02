Leonard "Pete" Harrell, of Chesapeake, passed away on November 29, 2020. Pete was born in Perquimans County, North Carolina. He was the son of the late Shelton Floyd Harrell and Elizabeth Winslow Harrell. He was predeceased by his loving wife 64 years, Anita Harrell and his brother, Frank Harrell.
Survivors include his children, Leonard Harrell, Jr. (Cathy), Gail Farrell (Gary), Kay Brooks (Lee); grandchildren, Caleb and Caroline Harrell, Eva, Amy and Robin Brooks, Tiffany Boomer, Brandon and Justin Bowman; great-grandchildren, Emmy, Kerry, Weston, Maisie and Declan; sister, Jane Miller, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM on, Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Pastor Calvin Corbitt will officiate. Friends are invited to pay their respects at Oman Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Ridge Community Church, Hickory Ruritan Club or the employee fund at Harmony at Oakbrooke in Chesapeake.
