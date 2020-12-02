1/1
Leonard Harrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard "Pete" Harrell, of Chesapeake, passed away on November 29, 2020. Pete was born in Perquimans County, North Carolina. He was the son of the late Shelton Floyd Harrell and Elizabeth Winslow Harrell. He was predeceased by his loving wife 64 years, Anita Harrell and his brother, Frank Harrell.

Survivors include his children, Leonard Harrell, Jr. (Cathy), Gail Farrell (Gary), Kay Brooks (Lee); grandchildren, Caleb and Caroline Harrell, Eva, Amy and Robin Brooks, Tiffany Boomer, Brandon and Justin Bowman; great-grandchildren, Emmy, Kerry, Weston, Maisie and Declan; sister, Jane Miller, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM on, Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Pastor Calvin Corbitt will officiate. Friends are invited to pay their respects at Oman Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Ridge Community Church, Hickory Ruritan Club or the employee fund at Harmony at Oakbrooke in Chesapeake.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved