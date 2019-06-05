The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Leonard Kerwyn Danley Obituary
Leonard Danley, 59, passed away on May 31, 2019. He is predeceased by his father Russell Dean Danley. Leonard enjoyed gardening, painting and old scary movies. He was an artist who loved to photograph everything.Leonard is survived by his daughter, Nicole Danley-Dzendzel (Jason); his grandchildren, Nicholas and Fawn; his mother, Delta Danley; brother, Russell Dwayne Danley (Sophie); sister, Lana Beecher (Bobby); and his nieces and nephews, Ashley (Justin), Kristen (Clare), Kylee, and Austin; and great-nephew and niece, Weston and Maisie.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. The family will begin receiving friends at 10:00 am.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 5, 2019
