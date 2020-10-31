Leonard Lee Ruddick, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, Va on August 8, 1936 and was predeceased by his wife Alice. He retired from the Shipyard and was proud to have worked at Globe Iron. Left to cherish Leonard's memory is his loving daughter and son-in law Shirley and Richard Donovan; grandchildren Jennifer and Douglas Dvorak, Lora and Kelly Pollard, Michelle and Justin Pedreira, Chris and Rachel Collier; great-grandchildren Keegan, Brandon, Bradlee, Jeremy, Keith and Christeen; and his nieces Barbor Tabor and Carolyn Hall. Leonard will be missed by his family and friends



