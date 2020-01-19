|
|
Leonard Phipps, Sr., 70, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on January 15, 2020.
Born in Dickensen County, VA, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served a tour in Vietnam. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Champaign Medal with 60 Device, the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, and the Combat Infantryman Badge.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Carson and Zetta D. Phipps; brother, Clifford Phipps, and nephew, Brian Phipps. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth; son, Leonard Phipps, Jr.; daughter, Tracie Becker (Kris); grandchildren, Rebecca Phipps, Kassidy Becker, and Noah Becker; brother, David Phipps (Vicki); nieces, Adrea Phipps and Angela Jackson (Robert); and nephews, Eric Phipps and Kevin Phipps (Alexandra).
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral will be held immediately following in the funeral chapel at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020