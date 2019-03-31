The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Leonard S. "Spider" Matthews Sr., 82, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 in Suffolk, VA. Leonard was born in Norfolk to the late Herbert and Louvenia Matthews. He was a glazier in the Norfolk area for Walker & Laberge. Predeceased by his wife, Margrett, of 59 years. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, bowler, loved to play poker, his dogs, and being outdoors. Left to cherish his memory are his sons: Leonard Jr. (Vicki), Robert (Susan), David (Tiffany); daughter: Paula Cartwright (Dennis); stepson, Bruce Paul (Betty); grandchildren: Nick Overbay (Colleen), Christy Filipak (Jason), Brooke Matthews; and great-grandchildren: Ivy, Ellie, Michael, and Malina. He is also survived by his sister: Mabel Bates (Howard); niece: Darlene Long; great-niece: Alyson LaPorta (John); and extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11 AM at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502, with a reception to follow at Woodlawn Funeral Home at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019
