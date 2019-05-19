Leonardo Carreon Pabustan, â€œNanding", 86, went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019.He was born in Bataan, Philippines to Felix and Candida Pabustan. He dedicated 20 years in the US Navy as an electricians mate, retiring in 1976. After the Navy, he worked as an electrician at the Naval Depot for 20 years, retiring in 1996. Nanding enjoyed watching sports, especially the Red Sox. He also enjoyed gardening, had a sweet tooth, and loved spending time with his family.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Conchita; daughter, Carolyn Rice (Charles); sons: Lloyd Pabustan (Maggie) and Leonard Pabustan (Grace). Also surviving are three grandchildren: Ava, Quinn, and Kyle. He is also survived by his brother, Arturo Pabustan. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21 from 10 to 11 AM at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk. A service will be held at Woodlawn Chapel following the visitation at 11 AM.Condolences may be offered to the family online at WoodlawnNorfolk.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019