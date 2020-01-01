|
On Sunday, December 29, 2019, Leota "Lee" Ferne Bussells passed away peacefully at Atlantic Shores in Virginia Beach. She was born on May 13, 1927 in Jefferson, Iowa.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Donald F. Bussells, her two children, Michael (Jana) and Patricia, four grandchildren Tami (Tim), Tracie, Billy, and Jill (Blake), and six great grandchildren Taylor, William B., Tessa, Luke, Emerson, and William H.
She was an avid square dancer, a macaroni and cheese baking connoisseur, and the best shopping buddy anyone could ask for (ask Don how many hours he spent sitting on a bench in the mall while she shopped).
She left an impression on everyone whose path she crossed. The world was truly a better place with her in it - she will be sorely missed by all.
A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, January 4th, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM, in the Anchor Room at the Atlantic Shores Retirement Community, Virginia Beach. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020