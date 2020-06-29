Pastor Leroy Edward Ricks Sr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Pastor Leroy Edward Ricks, Sr. was called to his eternal rest in the Heavenly realm by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Leroy Ricks, Sr. was born on August 12, 1951 in Norfolk County, VA to the late Doris Bell Ricks.

In 1971, he graduated from Crestwood High School where he excelled at drafting, mechanical drawing, and as an All-City point guard in basketball.

At the age of 29, Leroy accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior. He joined Calvary Evangelical Baptist Church under the leadership of Wilbur Jones followed by the guidance of Dr. Allen R. McFarland. In September of 1989, he and a few faithful men founded New Berean Baptist Church where he faithfully served as the Senior Pastor for 31 years.

Pastor Ricks attended Washington Bible College, Luther Rice College and Seminary, and later earned his Bachelor of Biblical Education degree from Tabernacle Baptist College & Theological Seminary.

He was predeceased by his grandmother, Cora Ricks, mother, Doris Bell Ricks-Hargrove, and eldest sister, Dorothy Jean Parker. He leaves to cherish his beloved memory his high school sweetheart and wife of 49 years, Vanessa Ricks, three adult sons, Leroy (Nuke) E. Ricks, Jr. (Felicia), Dr. Lamont. E. Ricks (Tracey), and Lance E. Ricks (Ericka) of Suffolk, VA.; four granddaughters, Destini, Aniyah, McKenzie, and Areyah Ricks ;a sister, Mary Clayton and brother, Percell Ricks (Selma); New Berean Baptist Church family, pastoral co-laborers in the ministry, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He has fought the good fight and finished his course with distinction. Now, may he receive his heavenly rewards from our Lord and Savior, Jesus The Christ.

A wake service is scheduled from 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday at New Berean Baptist Church, Portsmouth. A Life Celebration Service is scheduled for 11 A.M. on Wednesday at Calvary Evangelical Baptist Church, Portsmouth. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
New Berean Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Calvary Evangelical Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved