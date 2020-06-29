On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Pastor Leroy Edward Ricks, Sr. was called to his eternal rest in the Heavenly realm by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Leroy Ricks, Sr. was born on August 12, 1951 in Norfolk County, VA to the late Doris Bell Ricks.
In 1971, he graduated from Crestwood High School where he excelled at drafting, mechanical drawing, and as an All-City point guard in basketball.
At the age of 29, Leroy accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior. He joined Calvary Evangelical Baptist Church under the leadership of Wilbur Jones followed by the guidance of Dr. Allen R. McFarland. In September of 1989, he and a few faithful men founded New Berean Baptist Church where he faithfully served as the Senior Pastor for 31 years.
Pastor Ricks attended Washington Bible College, Luther Rice College and Seminary, and later earned his Bachelor of Biblical Education degree from Tabernacle Baptist College & Theological Seminary.
He was predeceased by his grandmother, Cora Ricks, mother, Doris Bell Ricks-Hargrove, and eldest sister, Dorothy Jean Parker. He leaves to cherish his beloved memory his high school sweetheart and wife of 49 years, Vanessa Ricks, three adult sons, Leroy (Nuke) E. Ricks, Jr. (Felicia), Dr. Lamont. E. Ricks (Tracey), and Lance E. Ricks (Ericka) of Suffolk, VA.; four granddaughters, Destini, Aniyah, McKenzie, and Areyah Ricks ;a sister, Mary Clayton and brother, Percell Ricks (Selma); New Berean Baptist Church family, pastoral co-laborers in the ministry, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He has fought the good fight and finished his course with distinction. Now, may he receive his heavenly rewards from our Lord and Savior, Jesus The Christ.
A wake service is scheduled from 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday at New Berean Baptist Church, Portsmouth. A Life Celebration Service is scheduled for 11 A.M. on Wednesday at Calvary Evangelical Baptist Church, Portsmouth. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 29, 2020.