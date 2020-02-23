|
CHESAPEAKE - LeRoy K. Hartung, Sr., 88, passed peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on January 14, 1932; and was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Marion Hartung; a brother, Ted "Bootsie"; and a grandson, Danny.
LeRoy retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard Shop 51; and retired as a Captain from the Virginia Army National Guard. He was a member of Cradock Baptist Church and Lake Drummond Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley Lyon Hartung; four sons; Ken, Ricky and wife Nita, Brad and wife Susie, and Teddy and fiancÃ©e Katherine; his sister, Delores Owen; ten grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Cradock Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 7-8 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.
The family wishes to thank LeRoy's caregivers Keisha, Connie, Susie, and Joyce for their tireless efforts over the past year and also his dedicated nurse Diana.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020