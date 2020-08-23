1/1
Leroy "Larry" Madden Jr.
Larry, 65, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the son of Mary Zirkle Madden and LeRoy Larry Madden, Sr.

Larry is survived by his wife, Teresa Brown Madden, sister-in-law Susan B. Comer (Don), niece Kathleen, brother-in-law Michael J. Brown (Cheryl), nephew Conor and a cousin, Blanche Sykes.

A graveside service will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, August 25, at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, Suffolk, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice.

Please visit BWFosterFuneralHome.com for full obituary and to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
4569 Shoulders Hill Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
7574884971
August 21, 2020
Terri, we were so shocked and saddened to hear of Larry’s passing. We pray you find comfort in the love of friends and family.
Rob & Suzie Hogan
Friend
