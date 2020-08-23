Larry, 65, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the son of Mary Zirkle Madden and LeRoy Larry Madden, Sr.
Larry is survived by his wife, Teresa Brown Madden, sister-in-law Susan B. Comer (Don), niece Kathleen, brother-in-law Michael J. Brown (Cheryl), nephew Conor and a cousin, Blanche Sykes.
A graveside service will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, August 25, at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, Suffolk, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice
.
Please visit BWFosterFuneralHome.com
for full obituary and to sign the online guestbook.