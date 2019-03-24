Leroy Pope III, age 77, went to be with the lord on the 21st of March peacefully at his farm on the Chuckatuck Creek.Heaven is closer in a house by the Creek. He was the son of the late Leroy Pope Jr. and Mary Alice Woodward Pope and preceded by brother James Pope and brother-in-law Dwight Eddy.Roy was born in Richmond, where he resided until graduation from Thomas Dale HS in 1960. He served in the US Coast Guard until 1964 prior to graduation from ODU in 1968 where he had met his wife Evangelyn Eddy Pope. After college, he worked for 35 years as a Marine Designer for Newport News Ship Building, JJH, and AMSEC.Roy is survived by his wife of 50 years Evangelyn Eddy Pope, his sons Keith Alan Pope and Alec Wayne Pope (Michael), grandchildren Zan, Zachary, Davie, Walyan and Gibson, brother Will Pope (Mary Lou) and sister-in-law Pam Pope. He was an active member of Suffolk Christian Church, Chuckatuck Ruritan Club, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Greater Chuckatuck Historical Foundation and a past member of the Oakland Christian Church. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 27th at Oakland Christian Church, Newman Memorial Cemetery, 5641 Godwin Blvd, Suffolk, VA. By Rev. Michael D. Halley. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. The family would like to thank Oakland and Suffollk Christian Church for working together to serve the family of Leroy.In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association, 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502 or to a charity of oneâ€™s choice. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Suffolk is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary