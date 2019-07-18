|
Leroy Robert Thompkins, 76, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on July 11th, 2019. Leroy was born in Cleveland, OH, and was preceded in death by his parents, Winnie Thompkins and Robert Thompkins, and his brother James Thompkins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Thompkins, for over fifty years and his beloved children: Bobby L. Thompkins (Dennise) of MD; Latania J. Thompkins of VA; Vatonia Gray (Rowdy) of OH; and six grandchildren.
The wake will be held at Metropolitan Funeral Home located on 7246 Granby St., Norfolk, VA on July 17th, 2019, from 4PM-8PM. Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 18th, at 11 o'clock AM at the same location.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 18, 2019