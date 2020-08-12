1/
Les Pullig
Les Pullig, 54, passed away August 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a Hampton Roads native and a 1984 graduate of Deep Creek High School

He is predeceased by his father Vernon Pullig, and his sister Joanne Hamm. He is survived by his mother Frances Pullig, sister Peggy Leftwich and husband Dale, niece Lisa Jamerson and partner Butch Williamson, nephew Kevin Jamerson and wife Glenda, and great-nephew Jayden Jamerson.

Les had a long career as a very talented salesman. He will be forever remembered and missed for his positive attitude, quick wit, infectious smile, and his love for helping people in need.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 16th, 2020 at Family Choice Funerals & Cremations. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Family Choice Funerals & Cremations
