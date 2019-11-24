The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
Leslie Ann Routon Obituary
Leslie Ann Routon, 56, passed away on November 19, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Ray and Helen Steffens, Leslie was an incredible woman dedicated to serving God and raising her family. Being a wife and mother were her greatest joys, and she always made time to support her children. She was proud to serve her community as a registered nurse for over 30 years. Leslie's compassion, strength, and humor uplifted many lives. She is survived by her loving husband Michael, her two children Thomas and Katherine, her sister and brother-in-law David and Lori Flitton, her niece Stephanie Flitton, and her brother Ray Steffens. She was thankful knowing that Heaven waited for her, and she implores everyone to think about where they will spend eternity. The family will receive friends at Altmeyer Funeral Home at 929 S. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23322 Tuesday evening from 6-8pm. The memorial service will commence at 7pm that evening.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019
