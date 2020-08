Or Copy this URL to Share

Les Cason, 76, passed away on 8/26/20 in VB. Service is set for 1pm, Sun. 8/30/20 at Kellum FH, with a visitation 1 hour prior. Please read full obituary at www.kellumfuneralhome.com

