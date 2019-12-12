|
|
Leslie "Sammy" Coburn, Jr., 62, passed away December 10, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Leslie Coburn, Sr. and Mrs. Isabell Briley Coburn. He was also predeceased by a sister, Sheila Robertson. Sammy worked at Sam's Club on Battlefield and attended Agape Ministries, Chesapeake.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandie Tarkington Coburn; his children, Kelly Rush and her husband, Tony, and Chris and Greg Russell; two grandchildren, Shane Graybeal and Eden Russell.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by a reception at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 12, 2019