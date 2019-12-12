The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Leslie "Sammy" Coburn, Jr., 62, passed away December 10, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Leslie Coburn, Sr. and Mrs. Isabell Briley Coburn. He was also predeceased by a sister, Sheila Robertson. Sammy worked at Sam's Club on Battlefield and attended Agape Ministries, Chesapeake.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandie Tarkington Coburn; his children, Kelly Rush and her husband, Tony, and Chris and Greg Russell; two grandchildren, Shane Graybeal and Eden Russell.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by a reception at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 12, 2019
