Leslie Day 'Woody' Wood, 77, of Raleigh went to be with the Lord on Saturday May 18, 2019. He was born on July 8, 1941, the son of the late Juanita and Emerson Wood.He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Judy Anderson Wood.Woody was a retired certified public accountant. Following retirement, his favorite past times were fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving and devoted, father, grandfather, and husband.Surviving are his son Andy and wife Ihrie; Ginger Aycock and husband Ben; and granddaughters Caroline and Mattie Wood and Georgia Aycock, all of Raleigh; brother Ronald Wood of Panama City, Florida; sister Linda Wood-Patterson of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and half sister Pat Grant of Virginia Beach, Virginia.The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh. A private funeral service for family will held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Autism Society of North Carolina, 505 Oberlin Rd. Suit 230, Raleigh, NC 27605. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 20, 2019