Leslie Dean Brothers
Leslie Dean Brothers, (UNCLE DEAN) 64, passed away unexpectedly at his farm in North Carolina on Saturday, August 15 2020. He resided in Norfolk. He is survived by his beloved wife and high school sweetheart of 44 years, Marcella (Marcie) Cook Brothers. He is also survived by his sister, Kay Britton and her husband Jeb, and sister Jeanny Snow. Numerous in-laws and outlaws; nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews and other family members. He was predeceased, by his parents, Leslie Hardy Brothers and Marlene Delores Frangenberg.

He graduated from Bayside High School in Virginia Beach, VA. He and his wife owned Brothers Carpentry Inc. and was a subcontractor for Dragas for more than 40 years. He enjoyed motorcycling and watching football. He loved and valued his wife, family, and friends. He was a kind-hearted and generous man who was loved by everyone. He will be dearly missed by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, on Thursday, August 20th at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. The funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family asked that donations be made to the Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
