Leslie Smith Cobbs was called home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, The Honorable Leslie Smith Turner; her grandsons, Frank S. Turner II (Tara) and Terrence W. Turner; her great grandchildren, Grant S. Turner and Karis E. Turner; a special daughter, Dr. Cathine Gilchrist Scott and family, and a host relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held from 10-11 am Saturday at New Central Baptist Church. The funeral service will be private. Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home, Chesapeake is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2020