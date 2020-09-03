1/1
Lessie C. Shamblee
1947 - 2020
Lessie Celo Shamblee was born June 25, 1947 to Robert and Lessie Pender in Norfolk, VA.Lessie was married to Rayfield Shamblee, Jr. She passed on August 25,2020.Lessie was a childcare provider and seamstress. She was a member of Burning Bush Worship Center. She was in Excelsior Chapter No. 82 Order of the Eastern Star of Virginia Prince Hall Affiliation, John W. Barnes Assembly No. 9 Order of the Golden Circle VA/DC Prince Hall Affiliation, Mayflower Court 278 and National Association of Fashion and Accessory Designers, NAFAD.

Lessie was preceded in death by her father, husband, and stepdaughter Janice Burton.Lessie will be lovingly remembered by her mother, daughters Eve M. Shamblee, Leslie J. Brown (Edward) and Latrice Vinson (Darryl). Her grandchildren Kameryn A. Shamblee, Mattaniah A. and Nakia A. Wilson. Her sisters Gertrude Harris, Joyce Jeffery, Barbara Keys, Mildred Sturdivant (Michael) and Carol Crane (Henry). Stepchildren Diane Roscoe (Aaron), Kim A. Reid, Yvonne A. Gillard (Michael) and Kevin D. Shamblee. Her two aunts Mildred Yancy and Carrie Goodman a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services 11am Friday,September 4,2020at Metropolitan Funeral Service 120 W Berkley Ave. Viewing Thursday, September 3,2020

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
