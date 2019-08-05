|
Lessie Madeline Smith, 93, of Norfolk,Virginia, went to be with Jesus, her husband and beloved family peacefully on Saturday morning August 3, 2019.
The funeral services will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home. Tuesday August 6th viewing with family 7:00pm - 9:00 pm, Wednesday August 7th at 11:00am graveside service to follow at Colonial Grove Cemetery.
Lessie was born in Poplar Branch, NC on December 19, 1925 to William Clayton and Etha Alice Hines.
Lessie is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ralph Lewis Smith,Sr, her oldest son Ralph Lewis Smith, Jr., her son in law James William Brockway,Sr. her parents and siblings.
Lessie is survived by her children Sandra Kay Brockway, Tommie Smith,Sr. (Janice), Alexis Smith Bailey (Mark), Eric Jason Smith (Tina), daughter in law Jan Smith, 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, her sister Mattie Bell Cahoon and many nieces and nephews!
Being in the presence of the Lord and cooking big family meals was her greatest joy! Adored by everyone and known as â€œNanaâ€ to most, she was our rock, always an encourager!
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 5, 2019