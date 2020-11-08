1/1
Lester Alan Thurman
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lester "Alan" Thurman, 68, passed away peacefully November 4, 2020. He was born in Peoria, IL on November 25, 1951 to the late Lester Radius and Dolores Dunlap Thurman. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his younger brother, Cecil R. Thurman and K-9 companions, Buddy, Skippy, Betty and Precious. Alan proudly served his country in the US Army and US Navy. He was a Vietnam Veteran, a patriotic proud American who also had a soft spot for Scotland where he met his wife while he was in the US Navy stationed at Holy Loch aboard the USS Simon Lake and the USS Holland.

Alan was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He was an all-around great guy with a good sense of humor and a big heart. Alan was always ready to lend a helping hand with a big smile and a big old cigar whether it was driving or helping move furniture.

Left to cherish his memory are his ever loving wife of 38 years, Liz; son, Stephen Robert; granddaughters, Amariah Rose and Mary Helen; sisters, Dorothy Click and Alice Simmons; brother, Terry Thurman; niece, Jennifer; nephew, Gene Edwards; great-nephew, Daniel; great-nieces, Shelby and Cally and his constant K-9 companion, Stella Blue.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10am at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6-8pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremations Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may leave a note to the family. Temperature checks and mask will be required to enter the building. Mask must be worn properly the entire time and we ask all guests to social distance.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
I am sorry about Alan's passing. I am praying for his family.
April Thurman Mitchell
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved