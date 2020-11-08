Lester "Alan" Thurman, 68, passed away peacefully November 4, 2020. He was born in Peoria, IL on November 25, 1951 to the late Lester Radius and Dolores Dunlap Thurman. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his younger brother, Cecil R. Thurman and K-9 companions, Buddy, Skippy, Betty and Precious. Alan proudly served his country in the US Army and US Navy. He was a Vietnam Veteran, a patriotic proud American who also had a soft spot for Scotland where he met his wife while he was in the US Navy stationed at Holy Loch aboard the USS Simon Lake and the USS Holland.
Alan was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He was an all-around great guy with a good sense of humor and a big heart. Alan was always ready to lend a helping hand with a big smile and a big old cigar whether it was driving or helping move furniture.
Left to cherish his memory are his ever loving wife of 38 years, Liz; son, Stephen Robert; granddaughters, Amariah Rose and Mary Helen; sisters, Dorothy Click and Alice Simmons; brother, Terry Thurman; niece, Jennifer; nephew, Gene Edwards; great-nephew, Daniel; great-nieces, Shelby and Cally and his constant K-9 companion, Stella Blue.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10am at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6-8pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremations Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com
where you may leave a note to the family. Temperature checks and mask will be required to enter the building. Mask must be worn properly the entire time and we ask all guests to social distance.