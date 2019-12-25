|
Lester Grady Miller, 95, passed away on December 22, 2019. Born in Unicoi, TN to the late Fred and Etta Jones Miller, Lester served his country in the United States Navy as a Senior Chief in both World War II, Korea and the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was preceded in death by his parents: Fred and Etta; bothers: Farrell, Herman, Andy, Curtis, Gene; sisters: Pat and Pauline; and wife of 54 years, Melba L. Miller.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughters, Sharon Miller Corbus, and husband George, of Portsmouth, VA; and Frances Lynn Whitman, and husband John, of Norfolk, VA; four grandchildren, Philip Whitman, Sarah Whitman and Chris, Leslie Corbus-Griffith and husband Craig, and John Whitman and wife Sage; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Lauren, Evan, Wesley, and Connor; brother, Roy Miller and wife Donna; sisters, Ginny Howell and Pansy Messimer; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. A funeral service to celebrate his life will follow at 11 a.m. Military honors will be rendered in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens where he will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Dementia Research at Eastern Virginia Medical School: [email protected], Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters: https://www.chkd.org/support-us/, or to the s Project: . Please visit his webpage at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com to leave a note of condolence to his family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 25, 2019