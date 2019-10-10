|
Lester Jennings Jr, was born in Norfolk County on June 21, 1948 to the late Lister Jennings Sr. and Hazel Anthony Jennings. He departed this life early on the morning of October 5, 2019.
He was a graduate of G.W. Carver High School in Chesapeake, VA and served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1972 and spent time in Vietnam. Lester also worked at the Norfolk Naval Supply Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory; His wife, Beverly Jennings of the home; Children: Brian Hardy, Conya Hayes, Tanika Etheridge and Kayin Jennings; Siblings: Chester Jennings (Peggy), Waymond Jennings (Angela), Larry Jennings, Clinton Jennings (Gloria), Glenn Jennings, Hazel K. Dent, Linda Jennings, Reginald Jennings (Vickie), Debbie Jennings and David Jennings; Seven grandchildren; and host of aunts, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Friday, October 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church South Hill; 3633 Galberry Road; Chesapeake, VA 23323. Viewing will be 4-7 pm Thursdsy at Fitchett-Mann FS; 1146 Rodgers St; Ches., Va 23324. Condolences can be offered to the family @ ww.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com. Interment will follow the service at Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Va Beach, VA
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 10, 2019