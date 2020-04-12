The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church South Hill
Lester Van Toliver Obituary
Lester Van Toliver, 59, passed on April 5,2020. He is survived by his wife, Marsha Dudley; daughters, Shanneka Halsey, Tamara Broadnax, Tajia Dudley and Shaniya Dudley; sisters, Carolyn Lynch and Vickie Thomas; brothers, Rev. Michael Toliver (Bennett), Apostle Richard Toliver (Darlene), Jimmy Toliver (Debra), Steven Toliver, Gary Toliver, Anthony Toliver and Corey Toliver. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Helen Toliver; sisters, Joyce Pittman and Helen Creecy and brother, Garrick Toliver.

A private funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church South Hill in Chesapeake, April 14, 2020 at 11:00 am Viewing will be Monday, April 13, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020
