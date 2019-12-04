|
Lettie Elizabeth Doxey Dozier, 93, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019.
She was born November 11, 1926, in Princess Anne County, VA, and was predeceased by her husband Marvin Lee "Pete" Dozier; parents William Edward and Gracie Sawyer Doxey; daughter, Jacqueline Lee Dozier; brothers, William Doxey, Jr., Leroy Doxie, Roger Doxey, and sisters, Louise Hayes, Helen Case, and Elsie Rasnick.
Lettie is survived by her daughter, Linda Dozier Jordan (Danny); son, Randy Dozier (Lynne); two precious granddaughters, Melissa Frazier Oliver (Robert) and Lindsey Elizabeth Frazier; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Married for 67 years, Lettie loved Pete and living with her family on their century family farm. She had a wide circle of friends and loved her Blackwater community. She enjoyed cooking for her family and always had an open seat at her table for anyone who stopped by. A member of Blackwater Baptist Church for 72 years, she served in many capacities. She was an avid reader and was on the Virginia Beach City Library Board for 26 years. Lettie will be missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Blackwater Baptist Church, 6000 Blackwater Rd., Virginia Beach. The interment will follow in the church cemetery.
A visitation will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake.
Memorial donations may be made to Blackwater Volunteer Rescue Squad, 6009 Blackwater Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23457 or Blackwater Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019