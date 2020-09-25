Levern W. Housand passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was the son of the late Pinnie L. Housand Martin & the late Hubert Housand.
Levern was a graduate of Oscar F. Smith High School and served in the United States Air Force from 1970-1974.
Besides his parents, Levern was also predeceased by his stepfather, Kenneth C. Martin, Sr.; four brothers: Willie C. Housand, James B. Housand, Woody W. Housand and Ansel H. Housand; and one sister, Betty J. Housand Sizemore. Left to cherish precious memories is one brother, Kenneth C. Martin, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
No services are scheduled. Please continue to pray for the family. Professional services entrusted to Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services. Condolences can be offered to the family @ www.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com