Levern W. Housand
Levern W. Housand passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was the son of the late Pinnie L. Housand Martin & the late Hubert Housand.

Levern was a graduate of Oscar F. Smith High School and served in the United States Air Force from 1970-1974.

Besides his parents, Levern was also predeceased by his stepfather, Kenneth C. Martin, Sr.; four brothers: Willie C. Housand, James B. Housand, Woody W. Housand and Ansel H. Housand; and one sister, Betty J. Housand Sizemore. Left to cherish precious memories is one brother, Kenneth C. Martin, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

No services are scheduled. Please continue to pray for the family. Professional services entrusted to Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services. Condolences can be offered to the family @ www.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services - CHESAPEAKE
1146 Rodgers Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
(757) 494-1404
