Levon â€œRickeyâ€ Bridgers, 68, departed this life on March 4, 2019. He was born June 7, 1950 in Virginia Beach, VA to the late Bernard Bridgers, Sr. and the late Annie Ruth Bridgers.He was a graduate of Virginia Beach Public Schools and served in the United States Marine Corps for six years. He later worked for and retired from Chesapeake City Public Schools.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sadie Bridgers; daughters, LaTonya Bridgers, TaKedra Smith (Charles), and Terri Marshall; grandchildren, Aaliyah Holt, Darion Bridgers Christian Smith and Taylor Marshall; sisters, Joanne Jones, Concesvella Wilson, Bernice Vinson (Curtis), and Angela Morris (George); brothers John (Dorothy), Tyrone (Kathy), Andre, Anthony, Christopher and Bernard Bridgers, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, Chesapeake, VA. Celebration of life will be held 11am Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at New Jerusalem COGIC, Virginia Beach, VA. Condolences can be offered at www.jtffs.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2019