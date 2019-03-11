The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Levon Bridgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Levon Bridgers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Levon Bridgers Obituary
Levon â€œRickeyâ€ Bridgers, 68, departed this life on March 4, 2019. He was born June 7, 1950 in Virginia Beach, VA to the late Bernard Bridgers, Sr. and the late Annie Ruth Bridgers.He was a graduate of Virginia Beach Public Schools and served in the United States Marine Corps for six years. He later worked for and retired from Chesapeake City Public Schools.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sadie Bridgers; daughters, LaTonya Bridgers, TaKedra Smith (Charles), and Terri Marshall; grandchildren, Aaliyah Holt, Darion Bridgers Christian Smith and Taylor Marshall; sisters, Joanne Jones, Concesvella Wilson, Bernice Vinson (Curtis), and Angela Morris (George); brothers John (Dorothy), Tyrone (Kathy), Andre, Anthony, Christopher and Bernard Bridgers, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, Chesapeake, VA. Celebration of life will be held 11am Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at New Jerusalem COGIC, Virginia Beach, VA. Condolences can be offered at www.jtffs.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
Download Now