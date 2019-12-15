Home

Lewis Archie Jett, Jr.,93, died on December 13, 2019. He was a native of Norfolk, served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and graduated from the College of William and Mary. After graduation, he worked in Naval Intelligence for several years before developing and becoming President of Jett and Company. He retired as CEO and moved to Gloucester with his wife, Eugenia, where he was active in local affairs. He returned to Norfolk four years ago to be close to family.

He is survived by his son, Page Jett and wife, Teresa; his daughter, Caroline White and husband Robbie; and grandchildren, Alan, Jordan, Michael and Natalie.

Services will be private. Memorials may be made to WHRO in Norfolk. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 15, 2019
