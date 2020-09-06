1/
Lewis Arthur Austin Jr.
On August 11th, 2020, Lewis A. Austin of Norfolk, VA lost his battle with Alzheimer's. This battle was just one of many that he fought in his 87 short years. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Karen Austin and his three children; Mark (his daughter Tiffani, and her rug rat, Ryker), Kimberly (her husband Steve, and monsters Cory, Christopher, and Tyler), and last, but not least, Scott (his wife Hanna, spawn Hunter, daughter Kaylee and her daughter, Addison). Lewis is also survived by his brother, Robert Austin, several nieces and nephews, and, of course, all the mountain folk. Please visit altmeyerfh.com to leave condolences for the family and to read his full obituary.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 6, 2020.
